International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

