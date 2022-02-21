Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to post sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.80 million to $246.47 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invacare.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE IVC opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Invacare has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 125.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Invacare by 56.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

