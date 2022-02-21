Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

BRP stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.34%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

