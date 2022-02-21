Invesco Ltd. Has $38.68 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $38,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

