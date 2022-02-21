Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $40,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stride by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LRN opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

