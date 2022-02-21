Invesco Ltd. Purchases 311,023 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,583,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 311,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $39,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

