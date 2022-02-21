Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Beam Global worth $42,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

BEEM opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.10. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

