Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $113.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.