Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

RTM stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $184.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.