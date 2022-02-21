iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Decreased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

STIP opened at $104.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

