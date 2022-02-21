iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.57 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $124.59 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

