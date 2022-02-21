iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

