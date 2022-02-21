iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $79,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. 7,111,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

