iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.08. 51,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,368. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $103.72 and a 1-year high of $109.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

