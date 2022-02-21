iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

