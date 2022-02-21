iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,823. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.90.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

