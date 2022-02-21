iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $248.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.36 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.