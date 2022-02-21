iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,501,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $252.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $223.18 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.