Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $487,779.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $3.19 million and $487,779.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00107921 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

