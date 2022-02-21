Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ITCB stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

