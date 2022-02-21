Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
ITCB stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
