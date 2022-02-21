Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $12.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVPAF. upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

