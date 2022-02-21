Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $90.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JACK. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.