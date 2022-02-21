Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,050 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $43,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ferguson by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($209.74) to £140 ($189.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $152.11 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

