Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

