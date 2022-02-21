Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.69 Billion Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,891 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,691,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

