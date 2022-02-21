Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $804,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

JBHT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.29. 681,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.88 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

