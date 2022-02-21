Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 117,441 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 117,441 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $684,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 392.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.92. 177,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,841. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $354.17 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

