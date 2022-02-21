Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 233,106 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,477,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,106 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,312,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after buying an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
