Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

