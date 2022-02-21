Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACVA. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $247,650.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,572 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

