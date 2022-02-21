Jefferies Financial Group Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

NASDAQ VC opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

