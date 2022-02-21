Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

