Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.36. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

