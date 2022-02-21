Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KSLLF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Kalera AS has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kalera AS (KSLLF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Kalera AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.