Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KSLLF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Kalera AS has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

