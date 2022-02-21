Kalmar Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $94,013.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.18 or 0.06837352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,620.44 or 0.99827915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,602 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.