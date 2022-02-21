KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -180.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

