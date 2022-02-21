Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day moving average of $263.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

