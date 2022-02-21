Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,723,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

