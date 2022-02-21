Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

MRNA traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.74. 5,457,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,050. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.36.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,513 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,901. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

