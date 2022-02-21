Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,898,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,869,000 after buying an additional 183,918 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $280.78. 1,423,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,650. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average is $337.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

