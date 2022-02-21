Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,030 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,822 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.34. 6,210,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

