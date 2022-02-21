Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.73 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $855.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

