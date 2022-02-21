Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Price Target Increased to £136 by Analysts at Barclays

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from £135 ($182.68) to £136 ($184.03) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KYGA opened at GBX 110.25 ($1.49) on Thursday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 98.65 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77. The company has a market capitalization of £194.97 million and a PE ratio of 25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.38.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.67 ($0.76) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.