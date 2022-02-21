Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

