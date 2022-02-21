Kineko Hits One Day Trading Volume of $993.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $993.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.06948087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,209.07 or 1.00047817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050870 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

