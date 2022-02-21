KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 71.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195,129 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $358.30 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

