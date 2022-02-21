KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,466 shares of company stock valued at $298,977,897 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

