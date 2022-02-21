KLCM Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 45,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,500. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
OPKO Health Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
