KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,606 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial accounts for 2.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

