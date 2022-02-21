KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 470,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,776. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

